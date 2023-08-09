Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, August 9, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Senate hints at screening reinvites for El-Rufai, two other ministerial nominees

The three ministerial nominees who have not yet been confirmed may be invited back by the red chamber for a second screening, according to Senate Spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu.Read more

2. What is Nigeria’s benefit in sending soldiers to Niger?, Bode George asks Tinubu

Chief Olabode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has counseled President Bola Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) that they still have enough room to dialogue with leaders of the Niger coup.Read more

3. Tinubu promises to end Nigeria’s over-reliance on foreign loans

President Bola Tinubu said on Tuesday his administration would end the overreliance on foreign loans for project execution and other public spending.Read more

4. PDP constitutes publicity committee for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a Special National Media/Publicity Committee for the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.Read more

5. NMA urges Nigerian govt, resident doctors to resolve dispute

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Tuesday urged the Federal Government and the members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to resolve the ongoing dispute in the interest of Nigerians.Read more

6. Insecurity: Gov Otti launches Operation Crush in Abia

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, on Tuesday, inaugurated the “Operation Crush” initiative as part of the state government’s efforts at tackling insecurity in the state.Read more

7. Tinubu inaugurates presidential committee on fiscal policy, tax reforms

Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, inaugurated the presidential committee on fiscal policy and tax reforms at the State House, Abuja.Read more

8. ECOWAS impose fresh sanctions on Niger military junta

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has imposed financial sanctions on groups, organisations, and individuals supporting the military junta in the Republic of Niger.Read more

9. Hoodlums attack Portable in Lekki (Video)

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, has been attacked by suspected hoodlums alongside his newly signed artiste during a shopping spree in the Lekki area of Lagos State.Read more

10. Amusan missing as Nigeria lists squad for 2023 World Athletics Championship

The team roster for Nigeria’s participation in the 2023 World Athletics Championship was made public by the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) on Tuesday.Read more

