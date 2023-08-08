Senate hints at screening reinvites for El-Rufai, two other ministerial nominees

The three ministerial nominees who have not yet been confirmed may be invited back by the red chamber for a second screening, according to Senate Spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu.

Adaramodu, a senator from Ekiti South Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, said this on Tuesday’s episode of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

When asked if the Senate would still confirm those who remained unconfirmed, the lawmaker responded, “The question raised about them is an ongoing issue. So, once the Senate is satisfied, definitely, if we need to invite them to the chamber for the re-confirmation and re-screening, then we’ll do that.”

The three ministerial nominees yet to be confirmed by the Senate are ex-Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Senator Abubakar Danladi from Taraba State and ex-Nexim Bank Managing Director, Stella Okotete (Delta State).

The Senate had on Monday approved and confirmed the ministerial nominations of 45 other appointees of President Bola Tinubu after a voice vote.

However, the red chamber withheld the ministerial confirmation of El-Rufai and two others pending “security clearance”.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, had said, “Just to mention that for the avoidance of doubt, the Senate has so far approved and confirmed the nomination of 45 ministers out of the total 48 ministerial nominees sent to us by the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Force of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The others are still awaiting security clearance.”

Dissecting the issue on Tuesday, Adaramodu said, “If security is not satisfied, Senate cannot be satisfied. It depends on what security agencies and the person that nominates them say.”

