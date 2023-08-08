Senate forwards names of confirmed ministerial nominees to Tinubu

The Senate has forwarded the names of 45 confirmed ministerial nominees to President Bola Tinubu.

The Red Chamber on Monday confirmed the nominees but delayed the confirmation of the former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai and two others.

The other nominees are the former Managing Director of the Nexim Bank, Stella Otokete and Abubakar Danladi.

The Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate) to the President, Abdullahi Gumel, disclosed this to journalists at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

He said some of the ministries, including the Ministry of Works and Housing which were merged would now stand alone.

The minister-designates are – Festus Keyamo, Mariya Mahmoud, Lola Ade-John, Bosun Tijani, Isiak Salako, Tahir Mamman, Maigari Ahmadu, Zephaniah Jisalo, Shuaibu Audu, Yusuf Sununu, Bello Matawalle, Alkali Saidu, Ahmed Gwarzo, Atiku Bagudu, Simon Lalong, Ibrahim Gaidam, Aliu Abdullahi, Gboyega Oyetola, Heineken Lokpobiri and Tunji Alausa.

Others are Dele Alake, Lateef Fagbemi, Muhammad Idris, Ali Pate, Doris Uzoka, Dave Umahi, Wale Edun, Uche Nnaji, Adebayo Adelabu, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Hannatu Musawa, Musa Dangiwa, Nyesom Wike; Abubakar Kyari, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Bello Muhammad, Badaru Abubakar, Joseph Utsev, Olubunmi Ojo, Betta Edu, Uju Kennedy Ohaneye, Abubakar Momoh, John Enoh, Iman Suleiman Ibrahim, and Yusuf Tuggar.

