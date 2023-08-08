PDP constitutes publicity committee for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a Special National Media/Publicity Committee for the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Debo Ologunagba disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The committee is headed by Ologunagba while Mr. Richard Ihediwa and Mr. Ibu Thomas will serve as the secretary and technical/ICT assistant, respectively.

READ ALSO: PDP governors meet stakeholders in Abuja, counsel Tinubu against use of force in Niger

The committee, according to the spokesman, was set up pursuant to Section 40 (1) (a), (b) and (c) of the PDP Constitution.

He said the committee was to liaise with the various campaign councils and committees for the elections to ensure effective media and publicity actions in the elections.

Other members of the committee are – Emmanuel Ibeshi, Kola Ologbondiyan, Emmanuel Ogidi, Otunba Sowunmi, Richard Akanmode, Don Evarada, Alfred Kemepado, Arthur Ugochukwu, and Ezekwe Uche.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now