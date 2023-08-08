Politics
PDP constitutes publicity committee for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship elections
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a Special National Media/Publicity Committee for the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Debo Ologunagba disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
The committee is headed by Ologunagba while Mr. Richard Ihediwa and Mr. Ibu Thomas will serve as the secretary and technical/ICT assistant, respectively.
READ ALSO: PDP governors meet stakeholders in Abuja, counsel Tinubu against use of force in Niger
The committee, according to the spokesman, was set up pursuant to Section 40 (1) (a), (b) and (c) of the PDP Constitution.
He said the committee was to liaise with the various campaign councils and committees for the elections to ensure effective media and publicity actions in the elections.
Other members of the committee are – Emmanuel Ibeshi, Kola Ologbondiyan, Emmanuel Ogidi, Otunba Sowunmi, Richard Akanmode, Don Evarada, Alfred Kemepado, Arthur Ugochukwu, and Ezekwe Uche.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...