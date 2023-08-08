Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, August 8, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Oshiomhole, Lawan, Tambuwal to head Senate standing committees

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Monday, listed the former Edo State governor, Adams Oshimhole, and his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal, among the new chairmen of the Senate standing committees.Read more

2. Senate clears 45 ministerial nominees, delays El-Rufai, 2 others’ confirmation

The Senate on Monday confirmed 45 out of the 48 ministerial nominees forwarded to the parliament by President Bola Tinubu.Read more

3. Keyamo apologises to Senate, takes a bow as lawmakers conclude ministerial screening

The former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, Monday evening apologised to the Senate for shunning their invitation in 2021.Read more

4. Maryam Shetty was smuggled into ministerial list, we don’t know her —Ganduje

Immediate past governor of Kano State and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has thrown more light into the withdrawal of Maryam Shetty as a ministerial nominee by President Bola Tinubu.Read more

5. Nigerian govt withdraws contempt suit against labour

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, said on Monday the Federal Government has withdrawn its contempt suit against organised labour.Read more

6. Osun govt disowns document on new salary scale for workers

The Osun State government has distanced itself from the new salary scale for workers currently in circulation.Read more

7. Electricity subsidy costs Nigerian govt N36bn in three months —NERC

The Federal Government paid a total of N36 billion to subsidise electricity consumption in the country in the first quarter of 2023, the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) has said.Read more

8. Police arrests cleric for allegedly defrauding US-based friend of N105m

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a 43-year-old cleric for allegedly defrauding his United States-based friend of N105 million.Read more

9. 79.81% obtain credit in English and Maths as WAEC releases 2023 examination results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Monday released the release of the results of the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.Read more

10. ECOWAS leaders to meet Thursday as ultimatum to Niger military junta expires

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will meet in Abuja on Thursday to deliberate on the crisis in Niger Republic after military rulers in the country defied its ultimatum to cede power or face possible military action.Read more

