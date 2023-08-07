79.81% obtain credit in English and Maths as WAEC releases 2023 examination results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Monday released the release of the results of the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

The Head of WAEC, Nigeria’s Office, Patrick Areghan, who announced the results at the body’s headquarters in the Yaba area of Lagos, said 1,476,565 candidates representing 91.5 percent of the 1,613,733 candidates that wrote the examinations have their results fully processed and released.

He added that the results of 137,168 candidates or 8.5 percent of the total candidate in a few of their subjects are still being processed due to some shortcomings, non-challant attitude, and lethargy, among others.

The WAEC chief revealed that the results of 262,803 candidates, representing 16.29 percent of the total number of candidates that sat the examination are being withheld over alleged involvement in examination malpractice.

Areghan said: “A total of 1,361,608 candidates representing 84.38 percent obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects with or without English Language or Mathematics.

“Also, 1,287,920 candidates representing 79.81 percent of the total candidates obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

“Comparatively, the success rate was 6.54 percent lower than the 22.83 percent recorded in the WASSCE for School Candidates in 2022.”

