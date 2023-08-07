Metro
NAF rescues seven hostages in Kaduna
The Nigerian Air Force Special Forces on Sunday rescued seven kidnapped persons in Kaduna State.
The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the victims – six females and one male – were rescued by its special forces on night patrol.
He said the victims were abducted in Niger State but abandoned after the kidnappers spotted the NAF personnel and fled into a forest.
The spokesman added that the victims are currently in NAF medical facility in Kaduna.
READ ALSO: NAF kills 16 suspected bandits in Katsina, Zamfara raids
Gabkwet said: “The female victims on interrogation revealed that they were kidnapped from Paikoro in Niger State while the lone male victim stated that he was picked up against his will from Rijau in Niger State. On sighting the troops, the terrorists abandoned their victims and fled into a nearby forest.
“The victims were subsequently taken to NAF Medical facility at Birnin Gwari for review and subsequently released, less the male victim who is still being observed.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...