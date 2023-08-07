NAF rescues seven hostages in Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force Special Forces on Sunday rescued seven kidnapped persons in Kaduna State.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the victims – six females and one male – were rescued by its special forces on night patrol.

He said the victims were abducted in Niger State but abandoned after the kidnappers spotted the NAF personnel and fled into a forest.

The spokesman added that the victims are currently in NAF medical facility in Kaduna.

READ ALSO: NAF kills 16 suspected bandits in Katsina, Zamfara raids

Gabkwet said: “The female victims on interrogation revealed that they were kidnapped from Paikoro in Niger State while the lone male victim stated that he was picked up against his will from Rijau in Niger State. On sighting the troops, the terrorists abandoned their victims and fled into a nearby forest.

“The victims were subsequently taken to NAF Medical facility at Birnin Gwari for review and subsequently released, less the male victim who is still being observed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now