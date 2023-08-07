Air Force rescues seven kidnapped victims in Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force Special Forces has rescued seven kidnapped victims, comprising six females and one male in Kaduna State.

The rescued female victims were said to have been kidnapped from Niger State.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, adding that the victims were rescued by its special forces on night patrol.

Gabkwet added that their abductors after spotting the NAF personnel absconded, leaving behind the victims.

The statement read in part: “NAF Special Forces on night patrol on 6 August 2023, near Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State, rescued seven kidnapped victims comprising 6 females and a male, in the early hours of 6 August 2023.

“The female victims on interrogation revealed that they were kidnapped from Paikoro in Niger State while the lone male victim stated that he was picked up against his will from Rijau in Niger State. On sighting the troops, the terrorists abandoned their victims and fled into a nearby forest.”

Gabkwet added that the victims are currently in its medical facility in Kaduna.

“The victims were subsequently taken to NAF Medical facility at Birnin Gwari for review and subsequently released, less the male victim who is still being observed, ” Gabkwet said, adding that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, commended the efforts of the troops while calling for intensified efforts towards ensuring all areas within Kaduna State and environs are free of terrorists, kidnappers, and other criminal elements.

