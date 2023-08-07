Nigerian govt withdraws contempt suit against labour

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, said on Monday the Federal Government has withdrawn its contempt suit against organised labour.

The federal Government had last filed a contempt suit against the organised labour at the National Industrial Court, Abuja, over the latter’s decision to embark on a nationwide protests against the fuel subsidy removal and other policy initiatives of the current administration last Wednesday.

Angered by the lawsuit, the NLC vowed to mobilize workers for a nationwide strike on August 14 if the government fails to withdraw the suit by that time.

Ajaero, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said the Ministry of Justice informed the labour on the withdrawal of the case earlier on Monday.

He said the NLC National Executive Committee had resolved to take further action on the position of the industrial court and Ministry of Justice through the Solicitor General of the Federation.

“Then the NEC of the NLC rose up and gave the government till August 14 to withdraw such summons for contempt or face real industrial action.

“But equally, this afternoon, the Ministry of Justice through the Solicitor General of the Federation sent a letter to us withdrawing that charge,” the NLC president stated.

