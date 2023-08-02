News
Labour suspends strike after meeting with Tinubu
The organised labour on Wednesday evening suspended its nationwide protest after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.
The labour leaders were led to the State House by the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, and Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Festus Osifo.
The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the labour leaders resolved to stop further protest following discussion with Tinubu and their confidence in his ability to encourage open and honest consideration of all the issues put forward.
But in their statement issued after the meeting, the labour leaders were silent on the protest.
READ ALSO: Tinubu meets NLC, TUC leaders amidst fuel subsidy protest
The statement read: “They opted for further constructive engagement with the government to resolve all outstanding issues as they affect the working people and Nigerians in general.
“President Tinubu gave his commitment to the labour leaders that the Port Harcourt refinery would start production by December after the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation contract between NNPCL and Italian firm, Maire Tecnimont SpA.
“The president also assured the labour leaders that he would continue to work for the best interest of Nigeria while pleading with them to join hands with him to birth a better and economically buoyant country.”
