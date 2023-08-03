North-East Nigeria has over 1.6m children out-of-school, UNICEF raises the alarm

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), over 1.6 children are out of school in the North-East region of Nigeria as a result of activities of insurgents and terrorists.

The UNICEF Chief of Field Office in the region, Phuong Nguyen, who raised the alarm during a seminar on Foundation Literacy and Numeracy in North-East, Nigeria, held in Maiduguri on Wednesday, emphasized the need for governments at all levels, UNICEF, donor agencies and other development partners to share innovative methods learnt from the implementation of the various programmes in the region.

She added that said the organisation is committed to leaving no child behind as it seeks to accelerate education delivery in Nigeria.

“At least 1.6 million children are out of school in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States,” she said while addressing newsmen.

“Of those in school, 72 per cent cannot read a simple text after grade 6. Without acquiring appropriate foundational and transferable skills, children fail to thrive in school and life.

“Addressing the learning crisis in the North-East, and in Nigeria as a whole, requires us to examine the evidence of what works, explore partnerships with the states, NGOs, development partners and communities.

“This seminar provides us with a platform to share evidence, experiences and to renew our commitment to improving learning outcomes of schoolgirls and boys,” she added.

