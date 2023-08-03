Nigerian govt raises alarm over hacking activities targeted at services, infrastructure

The Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team of the National Information Technology Development Agency has issued a warning after detecting hacking attempts against digital resources provided by the government.

The NITDA’s Head of Corporate Affairs and External Relations, Mrs. Hadiza Umar, stated this in a media advisory on Wednesday.

The statement read in part, “The National Information Technology Development Agency, through its Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team has detected activities of a hacktivist group targeting our vital digital infrastructure.

“The hacktivist group, known for its politically and religiously motivated cyber campaigns, poses a significant risk to our critical information infrastructure. Their tactics include targeted attacks on government digital services, using various attack types particularly DDoS attack, and they have a track record of successful attacks in various countries.”

NITDA alerts the public to be wary of the occurrence of these attacks, which underscores the fact that cyber-attacks are not a distant threat.

It added, “This realisation compels us to recognise the urgency of reinforcing our cyber front, fortifying our digital defences to shield against these malicious intrusions and secure the safety of our critical information and infrastructure.”

