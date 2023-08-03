We are yet to receive order to proceed to Niger —Defence Hqtrs

The Armed Forces of Nigeria has not received any order to proceed to Niger Republic for any military intervention, the Defence Headquarters said in a statement on Thursday.

It also said that the Armed Forces of Nigeria cannot proceed on any operation in any of the member states of ECOWAS without the mandate from the Authority of Heads of States and Government.

The statement issued on Thursday by the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, also noted that military option in the crisis caused by the coup d’tat that ousted President Mohammed Bazoum will be the last option to be taken in case every other option fails to reverse the situation.

Read also: ECOWAS defence chiefs meet on Niger political situation

The statement reads: “The attention of the Armed Forces of Nigeria has been drawn to an online report stating that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) is assembling its forces for military action in Republic of Niger.

“The AFN is yet to receive any order from the appropriate authority to commence military action, against the Military Junta in Niger.

“It’s no longer news that some members of the Republic of Niger Armed Forces seized power from a democratically elected government through un-constitutional means.

“In reaction to this illegal take over of government the ECOWAS Heads of Government met and a series of options were reached on how to intervene in the crisis.

“Military option was the last option to be taken in case every other option fails to reverse the situation and return the Government of Republic of Niger to constitutional order.

“At the moment, ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff is currently holding an extraordinary meeting in Abuja to discuss the political situation in Republic of Niger and submit their plans to the committee of Heads of States and Government of ECOWAS for consideration.

“In conclusion, the Armed Forces of Nigeria cannot proceed on any operation in any of the member states of ECOWAS without the mandate from the Authority of Heads of States and Government.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now