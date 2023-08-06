Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, August 6, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Resident doctors to embark on protest over unresolved demands

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) will embark on a peaceful nationwide protest on August 9 over the Federal Government’s failure to meet its demands.Read more

2. Senate urges Tinubu, ECOWAS to explore diplomatic solutions to Niger crisis

The Senate on Saturday urged President Bola Tinubu and other leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to explore political and diplomatic options in the efforts at resolving the political impasse in the Niger Republic.Read more

3. Senate to screen Keyamo, Mahmud on Monday

The Senate will screen the former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, and Mairiga Mahmud on Monday.Read more

4. PDP governors meet stakeholders in Abuja, counsel Tinubu against use of force in Niger

Governors elected on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform and the party’s stakeholders met on Saturday in Abuja to chart a way forward for the country’s biggest opposition party.Read more

5. Gov Alia dismisses rumours of feud with Akume over appointment of SSG

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, on Saturday dismissed rumours of a feud with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.Read more

6. Senator Solomon Adeola’s aide shot dead in Lagos

Adeniyi Sanni, a close aide of the senator representing Ogun West Constituency, Solomon Adeola, was shot dead by unknown persons on Saturday in Lagos.Read more

7. Gap between official and black market dollar rates now N130.53 kobo

Investors and exporters in the official market were offered the United States Dollar (USD) at a range of N799/$1 and N475/$1 on Friday.Read more

8. NAFDAC confiscates expired vegetable oil, cosmetics, other products worth N15m in Niger

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Saturday confiscated expired and unregistered products worth N15 million in Niger State.Read more

9. Police arrests three suspects over doctor’s death in Lagos Island hospital

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested three persons over the death of a medical doctor, Vwaere Diaso, at the Lagos Island General Hospital in the Odan area of the state.Read more

10. Man Utd complete signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta

Premier League club Manchester United have completed the signing of Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for a reported £72m.Read more

