Gov Alia dismisses rumours of feud with Akume over appointment of SSG

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, on Saturday dismissed rumours of a feud with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

Alia, who addressed journalists in his maiden media briefing at the Government House in Makurdi, described the former Benue State governor as the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-Central.

There were insinuations that the two men are no longer in talking term because of the governor’s choice of Chief of Staff and Secretary to the State Government.

Alia said: “I don’t have any crisis with the SGF. He is my leader and the leader of the APC in the state and the Zone. People are creating their perceived crisis where there is no crisis.

“As a state, we made plans to welcome him home but the entire North Central Zone, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said they want to be part of it so the plans are on the way.”

The governor also dismissed claims that he picked the leadership of the State House of Assembly.

“I’m amazed that you said I chose the leadership of the State Assembly. I did not. I’m a Catholic Priest and we are trained to be at least trusted,” he added.

