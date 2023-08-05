NAFDAC confiscates expired vegetable oil, cosmetics, other products worth N15m in Niger

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Saturday confiscated expired and unregistered products worth N15 million in Niger State.

The Director of NAFDAC, North-Central, Mr. Shaba Mohammed, who disclosed this to journalists, said the agency raided 24 business outlets in the Bida local government area of the state.

He said: “We embarked on our routine visit to Bida where we raided 24 business premises which included pharmacy outlets and supermarkets.

“During the raid, some expired and unregistered pharmaceutical products, including drugs were seized.

“Some of the supermarkets harboured unregistered and expired beverages, soft drinks, vegetable oil, spaghetti, tomato paste, and cosmetics which were also seized.

“The monetary value of the seized items seized was put at over N15 million.”

Mohammed also revealed that the agency sealed two supermarkets and two pharmaceutical outlets for compromising standards in their businesses.

He said NAFDAC invited the owners of the facilities to Minna for interrogation, adding that some of them would be sent to the enforcement directorate for further investigation depending on their offences.

The director advised the public to check the production and expiry dates of products to ascertain their fitness for consumption.

