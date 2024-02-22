Minister promises to intervene in face off between NAFDAC, sachet alcohol producers

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, has promised to intervene in the faceoff between the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and members of the Food, Beverage & Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FBTSSA) following protests over the ban on sachet alcohol drinks.

The minister who addressed the producers of the sachet drinks during a protest march in Abuja on Wednesday, said he would address the grievances arising from he ban and look for an amicable resolution of the issues.

In a statement by the ministry’s Director of Information, Deworitshe Patricia, the minister appealed to the aggrieved group to give him time to look into the matter and come up with an amicable resolution.

“The Coordinating Minister, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate, has assured that the ministry would endeavour to address the grievances borne by the members of Food, Beverage & Tobacco Senior Staff Association,” the statement reads.

“The minister stated this while addressing members of the association, who were at the ministry’s headquarters on Wednesday in Abuja on a peaceful protest on the ban of sachet and pet bottled alcoholic beverages.

“While appealing to the aggrieved group, the minister, who was represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Kachallom Daju, promised to look into their complaints to chart a way forward.

“What l am saying now is that we have heard your grievances, this is a listening government, we are going to discuss with partners, Trade Union Congress and other members on the way forward.”

While addressing the Minister’s representatives, the National President of the FBTSSAZ, Comrade Jomoh Oyibo, expressed the association’s dissatisfaction on the ban imposed on the manufacturing, sales and consumption of alcoholic beverages in sachets and pet bottles by NAFDAC.

He lamented that the regulatory agency had recently banned and sealed over 25 companies producing sachet and pet bottled alcoholic drinks, with a view to curbing alcoholic abuse which has affected the entrepreneurs, dependants and the workforce negatively.

He added that considering the present economic dynamics in Nigeria, the timing for the ban was not right and appealed to the ministry for a timely intervention.

