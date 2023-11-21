NAFDAC warns of counterfeit injection in circulation

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Tuesday, alerted Nigerians, particularly healthcare providers, on a batch of counterfeit Meronem 1g Injection being sold in different parts of the country.

In the alert which was contained in a public circular numbered 036/2023 and signed by the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, in Abuja, said that the agency was notified about the injection by the Marketing Authorisation Holder, Pfizer, who reported the incident, as received through a patient notification platform.

The NAFDAC boss noted that Pfizer reported that the vial content did not dissolve when reconstituted for use and that further visual inspection of the pack was observed.

The circular also reported that the crimp code did not match the code reported on the production documentation batch of 2A21F11, which is the semi-finished batch used for 4A21I17.

“The vial label compares favourably to the purported artwork version,” Adeyeye said, adding that the production process did not meet Pfizer’s specifications.

“Meronem (Meropenem trihydrate injection) is an antibiotic used to treat skin and abdominal (stomach area) infections caused by bacteria and meningitis (infection of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord) in adults and children 3 months of age and older,” the NAFDAC boss said.

“The administration of the counterfeit product will pose a high risk to patients as the quality and safety are not guaranteed,” she added.

Prof. Adeyeye, however, said that healthcare providers and patients have been advised to obtain all medical products from authorised/licensed suppliers, adding that the products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked before purchase and administration.

She also implored importers, wholesalers and retailers to maintain vigilance within the supply chain and desist from illegal importation, distribution, and sale of the counterfeit Meronem 1g injection and other substandard medicinal products.

She further warned that anybody in possession of the counterfeit product should stop using it, adding that it should be submitted to the nearest NAFDAC office, while calling on those in possession of the counterfeit product to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional if they already used the product, or suffered from any adverse reaction after using the product.

Adeyeye also encouraged healthcare professionals and patients to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of a medicinal product to the nearest NAFDAC office, or through the use of the E-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC website www.nafdac.gov.ng.

