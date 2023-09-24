Metro
NAFDAC warns against use of products with steroids, others
The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians against the use of four products containing potent medicinal ingredients, steroids, and other banned substances.
The agency gave the warning in an alert signed by its Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, on Sunday in Abuja.
She said NAFDAC was notified of the product in a statement by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) of Singapore.
Adeyeye said: “The implicated potent medicinal ingredients are not allowed in the affected products and may cause severe side effects on consumers.
“The HSA confirmed that four consumers experienced adverse effects after taking three of the products. The laboratory analysis conducted by HSA on the products revealed that they contain potent medicinal ingredients, including steroids.
“The products also contain sibutramine (a banned weight loss medicine) and tadalafil (an erectile dysfunction medicine).
“Details of the products as provided by HSA revealed their sources as: ‘ENRU PLUS+’Sibutramine (banned substance), Local e-commerce and social media platforms ‘HKT HERBA KURUS TRADISI’
“The potent ingredients found in the products are Dexamethasone and Prednisolone. Dexamethasone and prednisolone are potent steroids that are usually prescribed for inflammatory conditions and can only be used under strict medical supervision.
“Unsupervised use of steroids can cause increased blood glucose levels and will lead to diabetes, high blood pressure, cataracts, muscular and bone disorders.
“Steroids could also cause an increased risk of infections and Cushing syndrome (a round or ‘moon face’ appearance and upper body obesity with thin limbs).”
