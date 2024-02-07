Sachet alcohol ban’ll cause loss of 500,000 jobs — Union members protest, says NAFDAC ban of alcohol in sachets to affect 500,000 jobs

The Food Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association and National Union of Food Beverages and Tobacco Employee (NUFBTE), have disclosed that no fewer than 500,000 workers stand to lose their jobs due to Federal Government’s ban on sale and consumption of alcohol in sachets and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles.

Both associations stated this on Tuesday during a protest at the Lagos office of the National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The Federal Government, through the NAFDAC, had issued a ban on the importation, manufacture, distribution, sale, and use of alcoholic beverages in sachets, PET, and glass bottles of 200 ml and below.

READ ALSO: NAFDAC seeks stiffer penalties for counterfeiters without option of fine

The agency had also begun its enforcement, shutting down some companies manufacturing the drinks as they were given till January 31, 2024, to stop operations.

The protesters, while calling on the Federal Government to save the jobs of 500,000 Nigerians, recounted several economic disadvantages attached to it, and appealed to the Federal Government to have a reconsideration.

The Vice Chairman of NUFBTE, Lagos Council, Emmanuel Idogien, who spoke to newsmen, during the protest yesterday said: “Most of our jobs are at stake. Many companies will fold up, especially those local industries that serve as raw materials to the producers.”

The protesters noted that the employers have been law-abiding and socially responsible citizens who pay their taxes, running into billions of Naira as this contributes to the growth of the economy.

They insisted in their appeal that the Federal Government and NAFDAC should reverse the ban.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now