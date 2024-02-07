Nigeria sets grim record with over 300,000 Tuberculosis cases diagnosed in 2023

Nigeria’s fight against tuberculosis (TB) faces a daunting challenge, as the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, revealed a record-breaking number of diagnosed cases in 2023.

Speaking at the 37th STOP TB Partnership Board Meeting in Brasilia, Brazil on Wednesday, Pate stated that over 300,000 individuals received TB diagnoses last year, marking the highest number ever recorded in the country’s history.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the 37th board meeting, a presentation was made by the Stop TB Partnership regarding the TB perspective and their efforts to ensure increased and impactful Global Fund investments in TB.

Nigeria, along with other countries and civil society board members, shared their interventions, detailing their experiences and perspectives with the Global Fund.

“In 2023, Nigeria diagnosed over 300,000 TB cases for the first time in its history, reducing the missing case gap and positioning the country to achieve its 2025 National Strategic Plan targets.

“At the 2023 UN High-level Meeting (UN HLM) on Universal Health Coverage (UHC), Nigeria reached about 70 per cent of its cumulative target and approximately 90 per cent of the 2022 target,” he said.

This alarming statistic throws a spotlight on the ongoing struggle against TB in Nigeria, a nation currently classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as having a high TB burden. While the reasons behind this surge in cases remain unclear, the figure raises concerns about potential gaps in detection, treatment access, and overall management of the disease.

Pate’s address at the STOP TB Partnership Board Meeting highlights Nigeria’s commitment to tackling this public health challenge. The STOP TB Partnership is a global organization dedicated to eliminating TB, and Nigeria’s participation underscores its recognition of the need for international collaboration and resource mobilization.

