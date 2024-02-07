News
‘Apostle Ebonyi arrested in June 2023, but released on bail,’ EFCC clarifies claim on Faith on the Rock Ministry GO’s arrest
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has clarified the arrest of the General Overseer of the Faith on the Rock Ministry International, Apostle Theophilus Ebonyi.
The commission had on Monday announced the arrest of the cleric for alleged N1.3 billion fraud.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the pastor allegedly used fake grants from the Ford Foundation to defraud church members and other Nigerians to the tune of N1.3 billion.
Ebonyi immediately reacted to the claim and insisted that he was never arrested by the commission.
In a video posted on Facebook, the pastor said he was not arrested by the EFCC or any other anti-graft agency.
“That publication out there on February 5 is not true. It is a lie. I am very fine, I am Okay and I am not in the EFCC custody. I am here with my lawyer, we are discussing the modalities,” he stated.
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests Faith On The Rock Ministry G.O, Ebonyi, for N1.3bn fake grant scheme
However, in a chat with journalists on Wednesday, Oyewale said the General Overseer was arrested by the commission’s operatives for alleged fraud in June 2023 but released on bail.
He said the explanation followed the denial by Ebonyi that he was never arrested by the EFCC.
The spokesman said: “Mr. Ebonyi was on bail having been arrested and then released last year.
“He had been arrested over a long period, but because of the investigation that we were doing, we did not issue any statement.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...