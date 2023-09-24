Boko Haram reportedly kills soldier, 3 others in Borno attack

Boko Haram insurgents reportedly killed four persons including a soldier along the Gwoza Limankara Road in Borno State on Saturday.

The victims were in a convoy of security agents escorting passengers along the highway.

The Gwoza Limankara road is 134 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the terrorists abducted several other motorists and set ablaze six vehicles, including a military patrol van in the attack.

Borno State is the epicentre of the Boko Haram insurgency with over 30, 000 people killed and more than two million others displaced by the terrorists in the North-East since 2011.

