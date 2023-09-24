Wike gives owners of 189 Abuja plots of land three-month grace to begin work

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has given owners of 189 undeveloped plots of land in the city a three-month grace to start developing them or risk withdrawal of their allocations.

The Director of Information and Communication in the FCT Administration, Mr. Muhammad Sule, disclosed this to journalists on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the affected title holders had obtained building approvals, but were yet to develop the properties.

The spokesman added that the affected property owners are expected to develop the property within the stipulated period or have their title documents revoked in line with extant laws.

The grace period, according to Sule, applied to individuals and corporate organisations that had shown the desire to develop their property by obtaining approvals from the FCTA.

The FTCA had last week revoked 169 plots of land owned by prominent Nigerians across the nation’s capital city.

The spokesman said: “The minister has extended this gesture to 189 property owners due to their desire to develop the properties by obtaining building plan approvals, a prerequisite for the development of any property in the FCT.

“Owners of the plots were exempted from revocation because they had already demonstrated a firm commitment to developing their property by obtaining necessary documents from the FCT Administration.

“The minister is urging the affected property owners to take advantage of the gesture and develop their plots in line with the terms of their Offer of Right-of-Occupancy.”

