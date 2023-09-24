Gunmen kill Fulani leader in Plateau

Gunmen on Saturday killed a Fulani leader, Adamu Gabdo, in Mangu local government area of Plateau State.

The 70-year-old was the Ardo of Panyam in the Mangu LGA until his death.

The Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the state, Nuru Abdullahi, confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday.

He said the deceased was waylaid by the attackers while returning from the District Head of Panyam.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the killing.

Plateau State has been under increasing attacks from criminals in the last few weeks.

Gunmen on August 11 killed at least 20 people and wounded several others in attacks on two villages in Barkin Ladi local government area of the state.

