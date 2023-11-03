NAFDAC warns against consumption of G Fuel energy drink with high level of caffeine

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has warned the Nigerian public against the consumption of a recalled energy drink known as ‘G Fuel’ due to the high level of caffeine it contains.

The warning which came from a public alert with No. 034/2023, issued in Abuja on Thursday by NAFDAC Director General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, noted that the brand of energy drinks manufactured by T&E Imports and GPAE Trading Corp, was not registered by NAFDAC and has the potential of causing headaches, insomnia, irritability, and nervousness.

Adeyeye also said the energy drink had been recalled by the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

“The product is not registered by NAFDAC, which implored consumers and retailers to refrain from using, selling, serving, or distributing the implicated product,” the DG said.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicion of distribution and sale of unwholesome packaged food products to the nearest NAFDAC office.

“Healthcare professionals and patients are also encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of any substandard NAFDAC-regulated product to the nearest NAFDAC office.

“NAFDAC could also be reached on 0800-162-3322 or via email: [email protected] or at [email protected],” she added.

Adeyeye also cautioned pregnant women not to take the products because of the possible health effects of consuming too much caffeine which include the risk of miscarriage and a chance of low birth weight.

