NAFDAC certifies Semovita safe for consumption

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Monday certified Golden Penny Semovita and other Semolina products safe for consumption.

The agency was reacting to a video on social media video showing a woman washing Golden Penny Semovita in a sieve, claiming the residue she got after the process was plastic.

However, the NAFDAC Director-General, Moji Adeyeye, in a statement said the agency’s analytical testing had proved that the products are free of plastic and other contaminants.

She described the woman’s claim as misleading.

Semovita, according to her, contained the expected components plus the required Vitamin A.

The statement read: “NAFDAC wishes to reassure the public that Golden Penny Semovita and indeed all other semolina products registered by the Agency are safe for human consumption having been so approved by the Agency, following science-driven regulatory diligence.

“There is no cause for apprehension by consumers as such approved products are manufactured in line with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and in compliance with the Nigerian Industrial Standards, which is continuously monitored by NAFDAC.

“Members of the public are implored to exercise discretion in the use of social media to address any suspicion they may have on regulated products. Resorting to social media has the tendency to cause fear and panic.”

