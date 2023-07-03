Police arraigns 2 construction workers for alleged theft of N2m tools

Police on Monday arraigned two construction workers, Vincent David and Abiodun Abdulsalam, at the Ejigbo Magistrate’s Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing work tools worth N2 million.

The defendants were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the offences sometime in April at No. 12 Samuel Sode Street, Ikotun, Lagos.

Aigbokhan said the defendants stole a nylon cutting machine, a machine transformer, some knots, iron rods, and a machine gear all worth N2 million.

He added that the items stolen belonged to one Mr. Adeola Adefemi.

The offences, according to him, contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Miss K. A. Ariyo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ariyo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case till August 22 for mention.

