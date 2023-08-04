Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, August 4, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Ex-Gov Ganduje emerges as APC national chairman

The former governor of Kano State, Abdulahi Ganduje was on Thursday confirmed as the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

2. Diaso Vwaere: NMA begins talk with Lagos General Hospital management on safety measures

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has begun discussions with the management of the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos, on the improvement of infrastructure for workers and patients.Read more

3. NLC threatens nationwide strike over Nigerian govt’s suit

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday threatened to begin a nationwide strike on August 14 over a suit filed by the Federal Government challenging the labour’s decision to organize a nationwide protest against the fuel subsidy removal.Read more

4. Tinubu sends Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto to Niger, urges dialogue

President Bola Tinubu has deployed a delegation to Niger Republic with a mandate to resolve the current political impasse in the country.Read more

5. Nigerian govt cuts off power supply to Niger over military coup

The Federal Government has cut off power supply to the Niger Republic following last week’s coup in the country.Read more

6. Why I missed APC caucus meeting – Osinbajo

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday explained why he missed the All Progressives Congress (APC) national caucus meeting in Abuja.Read more

7. International Breweries records N21.28 billion loss in three months

The second quarter of 2023 wasn’t a great period for International Breweries, as the brewer saw its loss increase significantly between April to June.Read more

8. Caverton’s net profit slumps by 59%, firm’s helicopter contract dwindles

Caverton Offshore Support Group suffered a 59.46 per cent drop in its profit after tax in the second quarter of 2023, the firm’s Q2 financial statement revealed.Read more

9. FAAN suspends taxi services at Abuja airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN) has suspended taxi services at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.Read more

10. D’Tigress into AfroBasket final for fourth consecutive time

Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress have advanced into the final of the 2023 AfroBasket after beating hosts Rwanda on Thursday.Read more

