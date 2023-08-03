Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, August 3, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tinubu meets NLC, TUC leaders amidst fuel subsidy protest

Leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Wednesday met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Read more

2. Tinubu forwards last batch of ministerial nominees to Senate

The last list of ministerial nominees has been forwarded to Senate by former Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Honourable Femi Gbajiabiamila, who is now President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff.Read more

3. Buhari gives reason for missing APC caucus meeting

Garba Shehu, the spokesman for former President Muhammadu Buhari, has explained why his principal missed the All Progressives Congress (APC) national caucus meeting held on Wednesday in Abuja.Read more

4. Tinubu assures Nigerians Port Harcourt refinery will begin operation by December

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday assured Nigerians that the Port Harcourt refinery would begin operation by December this year.Read more

5. Labour suspends strike after meeting with Tinubu

The organised labour on Wednesday evening suspended its nationwide protest after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, July 31, 2023

6. Oyetola, Lalong, two other ex-governors in as Tinubu releases final list of ministers

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday forwarded the last batch of 19 ministerial nominees to the National Assembly for confirmation.Read more

7. UK govt to partner Nigerian Exchange Limited

The UK government has announced that it will continue its focus on building future investments in Nigeria as well as its collaboration with Nigerian Exchange limited (NGX).Read more

8. Nascon, Dangote Sugar, others increase Nigerian stock market value

In a report released by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Wednesday, the stock market closed trading at N34.97 trillion.Read more

9. NMA declares indefinite strike in three Lagos Island hospitals over doctor’s death

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Wednesday ordered its members in the Lagos Island General Hospital and two others to embark on an indefinite strike over the death of one of their colleagues.Read more

10. Buffon retires from professional football at 45

Former Italy goalkeeper and World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon has finally retired from football at age 45.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now