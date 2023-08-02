Oyetola, Lalong, two other ex-governors in as Tinubu releases final list of ministers

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday forwarded the last batch of 19 ministerial nominees to the National Assembly for confirmation.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, presented the list to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary in Abuja.

President Tinubu had last week forwarded a list of 28 ministerial nominees to the parliament for screening and confirmation.

Those on the latest list are four former governors – Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Gboyega Oyetola (Osun).

Others are Abdullahi Gwarzo, Bosun Tijani, Maryam Shetty, Isiak Salako, Tunji Alausa, Yusuf Sununu, Ibrahim Geidam, Lola John, Shuaibu Audu, Tahir Mamman, Aliyu Abdullahi, Alkali Saidu, Heineken Lokpobori, Maigari Ahmadu and Zaphaniah Jisalo.

The Red Chamber screened the quintet of presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, Lateef Fagbemi, Muhammad Idris, Doris Uzoka, and former minister of state for health, Ali Pate, on Wednesday.

In all, the nominees included in the first list had been screened by the Senate.

These are – former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai his Ebonyi counterpart, Dave Umahi, Wale Edun, Uche Nnaji, Stella Okotete, Adebayo Adelabu, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Hannatu Musawa, Musa Dangiwa, former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, Abubakar Kyari, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Bello Muhammad, Sani Abubakar Danladi , and Badaru Abubakar.

Joseph Utsev, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, Betta Edu, Uju Kennedy Ohaneye, Abubakar Momoh, John Enoh, Iman Suleiman Ibrahim, and Yusuf Maitama Tuggar completed the list.

