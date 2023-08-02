Buhari gives reason for missing APC caucus meeting

The spokesman for former President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why his principal missed the All Progressives Congress (APC) national caucus meeting held on Wednesday in Abuja.

The ruling party had last week fixed August 2 and 3 for the national caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings in Abuja.

The caucus meeting took place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday while the NEC meeting will be held at theTranscorp Hilton, Abuja, on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ex-presidential spokesman said Buhari missed the caucus meeting due to commitments he had made earlier.

READ ALSO: Tinubu explains absence at APC caucus meeting

The statement read: “Former President Muhammadu Buhari has explained his inability to be present at the caucus meeting and the national executive committee, NEC, meetings of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to which he has been invited.

“He has conveyed his apologies, indicating that he is unable to attend due to commitments earlier made.

“The former president used the opportunity to express his support and commitment to the party, at the same time wishing it a good meeting as the leaders take decisions on issues of importance to the party and the nation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now