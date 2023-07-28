APC to hold caucus, NEC meetings in August

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold its National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings next month.

The APC Acting National Secretary, Festus Fuanter, who confirmed the development on the party’s Twitter handle on Friday evening, said the meetings would take place on August 2 and 3 respectively in Abuja.

The ruling party suspended the meetings earlier slated for July 17 and 18 following the resignation of its former national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and the national secretary, Iyiola Omisore.

READ ALSO: Salihu Lukman resigns as APC vice chairman

The statement read: “The national caucus meeting is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, by 6.00 pm prompt. The venue is Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja. All Members of the National Caucus are by this invitation to take notice of the meeting in accordance with article 12.5 of the APC Constitution.

“The NEC meeting, however, is scheduled to hold on Thursday, August 3 at 11.00 am prompt at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja. All Members of the National Executive Committee are by this invitation to take notice of the meeting in accordance with article 12.3 of the APC Constitution.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now