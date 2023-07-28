APC explains delay in release of ministerial list

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed the reason for the delay in the release of ministerial nominees by President Bola Tinubu.

This was disclosed on Thursday by Felix Morka, the party’s spokesman, hours after the Senate unveiled the first batch of Ministerial nominees forwarded by the President.

Acknowledging the delay, the party’s spokesman said the President is careful in selecting his team that will help drive his vision and help in the success of the administration.

“The President is someone who is determined to do well as a leader, President of this country,” Morka said.

“He has taken his time. I know a lot of people were expecting that this list would have come out sooner than it did but the man (is) really taking a lot of care to ensure that he puts together a team that can help him succeed as President.”

Politicians, including former governors and current and past members of the Senate and House of Representatives, overshadowed Tinubu’s initial slate of selections.

While 75% of the nominees are men, just 25% of them are women. The women include Betta Edu, Doris Aniche Uzoka, Hannatu Musawa, Iman Suleiman Ibrahim, Nkiru Onyeojiocha, Stella Okotete, and Uju Kennedy Ohaneye.

