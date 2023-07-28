Imo SDP chairman resigns from party

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Imo State, Prince Marshal Okaforanyanwu, has resigned from the position.

Okaforanyanwu confirmed his resignation in a chat with journalists on Friday in Owerri.

The chairman’s resignation came just three months before the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

He also confirmed his resignation from SDP over the “abnormalities orchestrated by the party’s national leadership.”

Okaforanyanwu added that he was resigning from the party alongside the entire members of the State Working Committee (SWC).

He said: “I cannot continue to associate myself with failures because I am not a failure.

“ I decided to extricate myself from the party to find a better political lining in the state.”

