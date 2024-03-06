Troops kill five suspected IPOB members in Imo raid

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday killed five suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) during a firefight at the group’s camps in Ejemekuru in Oguta local government area of Imo State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the operation was carried out in conjunction with the men of the Nigerian Navy.

Nwachukwu added that the troops overpowered the armed separatists’ resistance with overwhelming firepower, and recovered a significant cache of dangerous weapons.

He listed weapons recovered to include one AK-47 rifle, two Pump-Action Semi-automatic rifles, one locally fabricated gun, two magazines, and three rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

Other recovered items are – two motorcycles, two mobile handsets, and a camouflage jungle hat.

The spokesman also revealed that troops deployed for counter-insurgency operations in the North-West successfully rescued 15 kidnap victims in the Tsohuwar Tasha area of Kaura Namoda local government area of Zamfara State.

He said: “The vigilant troops responded swiftly to a distress call and immediately mobilised to the scene of the incident where they engaged the kidnappers in a shootout.

“The troops overpowered the terrorists and compelled them to abandon their victims and scampered into the forest.

“All abductees were rescued unharmed.

“The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its commitment to mitigating security challenges in troubled areas of the country.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to security agencies, as we continue in our efforts to ensure peace and security in the country.”

