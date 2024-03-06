News
Tinubu orders release of grains to FCT residents
President Bola Tinubu has ordered the immediate release of grains and palliatives to residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The directive came a few days after residents of the FCT attacked a warehouse belonging to the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat of the FCT Administration in the Gwagwa-Tasha area of the city.
They also looted food items and vandalised the building to show their displeasure at the economic hardship in the country.
The Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, confirmed the president’s directive at an emergency meeting with stakeholders and chairmen of the six area councils in the FCT.
She said President Tinubu gave the directive in a letter to the Minister of the FCT, Nyesome Wike.
READ ALSO: Economic hardship: Nigerian govt to begin nationwide distribution of grains
Mahmoud also set up a committee to carry out the directive.
The minister said: “Everybody knows how His Excellency, Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been going up and down to see how he will cushion the effect of the hardship in the country, especially, particularly the issue of food security.
“We have been having meetings through the Ministry of Agriculture and finally, we were able to get a lot that we have to distribute for our people, to tell us how Mr. President has his people in his heart.
“So it was along this way that the Minister FCT, Nyesom Wike, was addressed through this letter, to call an important meeting with important stakeholders to see how we arrange some committees for the distribution of these palliatives.”
