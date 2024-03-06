Reps to set up committee on new minimum wage

The House of Representatives has resolved to set up an ad hoc committee on the payment of a new minimum wage for workers in the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by 35 lawmakers at Wednesday’s plenary in Abuja.

A lawmaker from Kano State, Aliyu Madaki, who presented the motion, said the rising inflation rate in the country had made it difficult for an average Nigerian to afford basic needs, including food, water, housing, education, healthcare, transportation, and clothing.

He added that the high inflation rate also had huge effects on the cost of living, with prices of food items, house rents, and cost of transportation skyrocketing.

The lawmaker reminded his colleagues Nigeria was a signatory to the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

He quoted Article 23 of the declaration as stating that every individual working had the right to just and favourable remuneration to ensure their survival.

Madaki said: “Recall when the fuel subsidy was removed in May 2023, the Federal Government offered palliatives to cushion its effects.

“However, the ameliorative effect of this measure has been overtaken by the continued rise in the cost of goods and services.

“We are aware that a wage award was granted by the president recently, but the purchasing power is low, owing to the continued rise in the cost of living in the country and the fall of the naira.

“We are also aware that Trade Economics in 2018 reported the living wage for an individual Nigerian and a Nigerian family to be N43,200 per month and N137,600 per month, respectively. This was a pre-subsidy removal report.

“Further note that presently, no labourer can live in Nigeria with a wage of less than N100, 000.00.”

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Benjamin Kalu, said the outcome of the process would be sent to the Senate for concurrence.

