Salihu Lukman resigns as APC vice chairman

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North-West, Salihu Lukman, has resigned from the position.

Lukman, who is a former Director-General of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, forwarded his letter to the party’s Acting National Chairman, Abubakar Kyari, on Wednesday.

The APC chieftain said he resigned from the position due to acts that were at variance with the vision of the party’s founding fathers.

Lukman’s resignation came a few days after the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and the national secretary, Iyiola Omisore, resigned from their positions.

He had also warned APC leaders against injustice in the choice of the new national chairman for the party.

READ ALSO: ‘Adamu wanted to impose Lawan as APC presidential candidate’ —Lukman

The letter read: “Your Excellency, I hereby kindly resign my position as National Vice Chairman, North-West of our great party, All Progressives Congress. My resignation is with immediate effect, which becomes necessary given my conviction that the atmosphere in the party is completely at variance with the founding vision of forming a progressive party.

“I will however retain my membership of the party in the hope that our leaders, especially President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will retract from acts that will be unjust and illegal, which is crucial to any claim of being democratic or progressive whether as politicians or as patriotic Nigerians.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now