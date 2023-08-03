Politics
Kanu loses appeal to have UK intervene in his case with Nigerian govt
Detained leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has lost an appeal he filed against the United Kingdom government regarding his detention in Nigeria.
The IPOB leader who holds both British and Nigerian citizenship, had filed an appeal in London last year seeking the British government’s intervention in his case with the Nigerian government.
Kanu who was arrested in Kenya in June 2021, has been detained at the facility of the Department of State Service (DSS) since his extradition and filed the case seeking the intervention of the UK in the matter.
In his appeal filed with the Civil Division of the Court of Appeal, Royal Courts of Justice, in London in March, Kanu had asked the court to obtain an order compelling the Nigerian government to take a stand and publicly condemn his detention.
Read also: Court dismisses Kanu’s suit against DSS
In the lawsuit, Kanu had also sued the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), as the representative of the UK government in London.
But in a ruling on Wednesday, the court dismissed the case, stating that it could not interfere in the UK government’s decision concerning the IPOB leader’s detention and conditions in Nigeria.
The three-member panel said it could not force the Foreign Secretary to take a firm position on the matter while the Nigerian government’s case against Kanu was still pending at Nigeria’s Supreme Court.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...