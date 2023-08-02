Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, August 2, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Tribunal reserves judgment in Atiku’s case challenging Tinubu’s election
The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, reserved judgment on the petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on the February 25 presidential election.Read more
2. APC has no plan to stimulate domestic crude refining – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its poor handling of the country’s oil and gas challenges.Read more
3. NLC dismisses rumours on suspension of fuel subsidy protest
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday night dismissed rumours on the suspension of the nationwide protest slated to hold on Wednesday.Read more
4. EFCC approaches Supreme Court to nullify ex-Gov Lamido’s discharge for money laundering
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has approached the Supreme Court to set aside the appeal court which discharged the former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, on money laundering charges.Read more
5. Chimamanda Adichie accompanies Obi to court for final adoption of addresses
The Labour Party vice presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023 election, Datti Baba-Ahmed and popular US novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, on Tuesday, accompanied the LP presidential candidate to the sitting of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).Read more
6. IGP warns organised labour against possible violence at scheduled protest
IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the acting Inspector-General of Police, has issued a warning against violent protests in Nigeria in response to the anticipated organised labour protest.Read more
7. Agusto & Co. says CBN’s unpopular policies constrained Nigeria’s remittance flow
Agusto & Co., a Pan-African Credit Rating Agency, said unpopular policies by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) constrained remittance flow into the country.Read more
8. Nigeria’s stock market valuation drops by N79bn after 5 hours of trading
The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed by 0.22 percent at the close of trading on Tuesday.Read more
9. Helicopter crashes on Lagos road, bursts into flames
An unidentified helicopter on Tuesday crashed on the Oba Akran Road, Ikeja, Lagos, and burst into flames upon impact.Read more
10. England’s Lionesses set up Super Falcons clash in World Cup last 16
The Lionesses of England have set up a last-16 clash with the Super Falcons of Nigeria after finishing top of their FIFA World Cup group.Read more
