Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, August 2, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tribunal reserves judgment in Atiku’s case challenging Tinubu’s election

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, reserved judgment on the petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on the February 25 presidential election.Read more

2. APC has no plan to stimulate domestic crude refining – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its poor handling of the country’s oil and gas challenges.Read more

3. NLC dismisses rumours on suspension of fuel subsidy protest

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday night dismissed rumours on the suspension of the nationwide protest slated to hold on Wednesday.Read more

4. EFCC approaches Supreme Court to nullify ex-Gov Lamido’s discharge for money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has approached the Supreme Court to set aside the appeal court which discharged the former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, on money laundering charges.Read more

5. Chimamanda Adichie accompanies Obi to court for final adoption of addresses

The Labour Party vice presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023 election, Datti Baba-Ahmed and popular US novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, on Tuesday, accompanied the LP presidential candidate to the sitting of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, July 31, 2023

6. IGP warns organised labour against possible violence at scheduled protest

IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the acting Inspector-General of Police, has issued a warning against violent protests in Nigeria in response to the anticipated organised labour protest.Read more

7. Agusto & Co. says CBN’s unpopular policies constrained Nigeria’s remittance flow

Agusto & Co., a Pan-African Credit Rating Agency, said unpopular policies by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) constrained remittance flow into the country.Read more

8. Nigeria’s stock market valuation drops by N79bn after 5 hours of trading

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed by 0.22 percent at the close of trading on Tuesday.Read more

9. Helicopter crashes on Lagos road, bursts into flames

An unidentified helicopter on Tuesday crashed on the Oba Akran Road, Ikeja, Lagos, and burst into flames upon impact.Read more

10. England’s Lionesses set up Super Falcons clash in World Cup last 16

The Lionesses of England have set up a last-16 clash with the Super Falcons of Nigeria after finishing top of their FIFA World Cup group.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now