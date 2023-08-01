Tribunal reserves judgment in Atiku’s case challenging Tinubu’s election

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, reserved judgment on the petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku approached the court to challenge the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election.

Tinubu, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are the respondents in the petition.

The tribunal after adopting the parties’ final written addresses, reserved judgment to a date to be communicated to the parties in the case.

