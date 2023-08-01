There is no faction is Lagos LP, Chairperson insists

The Chairperson of the Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party, Pastor Dayo Ekong has said that there is no crisis or faction in the chapter.

Ekong described any other group or exco as illegal and unconstitutional.

In a statement on Monday by the Lagos State LP Publicity Secretary, Mrs Olubunmi Odesanya, Ekong described the splinter group led by one Mr Olumide Adesoyin as impostors who were hell-bent on troubling the peace in the chapter.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Adesoyin, had on Friday, announced a new LP executive committee in the state, disowning the Ekong-led exco that led the party into the 2023 general elections in the state.

According to Adesoyin, the Ekong-led exco was no longer recognised by law following the sacking of the Mr Julius Abure-led National Working Committee of the party, which appointed the Ekong-led excos into office.

Ekong, however, insisted that Adesoyin and his cohorts remained impostors, who interpreted court orders to suit their selfish interests.

Ekong said: “The general public should disregard Adesoyin’s claim because neither the party’s constitution nor INEC recognises them.

“The properly constituted Lagos LP exco is still in force, and all party activities are still being carried out from the party secretariat situated at No. 59, Oduduwa Way, GRA, Ikeja.

“Nigerians should know that there is no faction in the Labour Party, either at the national or state level.

“There is only one legally constitutional and recognised national chairman and secretary of the party in the persons of Mr Julius Abure and Alhaji Umar Farouk, respectively.”

Ekong added that the Labour Party was focused on reclaiming its allegedly stolen mandate and would not be distracted.

