Chimamanda Adichie accompanies Obi to court for final adoption of addresses

The Labour Party vice presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023 election, Datti Baba-Ahmed and popular US novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, on Tuesday, accompanied the LP presidential candidate to the sitting of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Tuesday proceedings was for the adoption of the final written addresses by parties to the petition.

Obi, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), President Bola Tinubu and his party, the All Progressives Congress are expected to adopt the written addresses.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the tribunal had earlier reserved judgment on the petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

