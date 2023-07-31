Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, July 31, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tinubu orders probe of CBN, appoints special investigator

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a probe into the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the watch of its suspended governor, Godwin Emefiele.Read more

2. Atiku rejects Economic Intelligence Unit report predicting Tinubu’s victory in tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has described as an embarrassment the report of a think tank, Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), predicting President Bola Tinubu’s victory at the presidential election petition tribunal.Read more

3. ECOWAS to take military action against Niger junta

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State and Government on Sunday agreed to take military action against all individuals involved in last week’s unconstitutional takeover of government in Niger Republic.Read more

4. Ondo govt announces 30-year infrastructure development plan

The Ondo State government on Sunday announced a 30-year infrastructure development plan tagged: “Ondo 2054.”Read more

5. It doesn’t reflect enormous reservoir of talents Nigeria is known for, LP slams ministerial list

The list President Ahmed Tinubu presented to the Senate for approval as ministers or members of the Federal Executive Council, according to the Labour Party, was uninspiring.Read more

6. Lagos govt destroys six animals infected with anthrax

The Lagos State government has confiscated and burnt six animals infected with Anthrax disease to prevent its spread.Read more

7. PenCom reacts to claim DG spent millions of dollars on estacodes

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has dismissed a claim that its Director-General, Aisha Dahir-Umar, spent millions of dollars as estacodes in 2020.Read more

8. Wema Bank doubles profitability, commences rights issuance in Q3

WemaBank recently announced its unaudited results for Half Year ended 30th June 2023.Read more

9. NDLEA seizes 156,575 tramadol pills in 5 states, FCT

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized at least 156,575 tramadol pills and other illicit drugs in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last two weeks.Read more

10. D’Tigress advance to AfroBasket quarter-final with win over Egypt

At the 2023 women’s AfroBasket in Kigali, Rwanda, Nigeria’s D’Tigress trounced Egypt 83 points to 65 in their second Group D match on Sunday.Read more

