Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, July 29, 2023

1. Six inconsistencies showing Lagos govt may have lied in planned mass burial of 103 #EndSARS victims

The hard dying ghost of the 2020 #EndSARS protests was again stirred by a memo by an agency of the Lagos State Government that sought to seek permission and approval of funds for the mass burial of 103 purported victims of the violence that rocked the state that year.Read more

2. Kanu orders cancellation of sit-at-home in South-East

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on Friday, ordered the group’s factional leader, Simon Ekpa and other individuals in the South-East to cancel the sit-at-home and other measures aimed at forcing the Federal Government to release him from detention.Read more

3. Tinubu to host ECOWAS special meeting on Niger Sunday

President Bola Tinubu will host a special meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) over the political situation in Niger on Sunday.Read more

4. Abayomi, Omotoso in as Sanwo-Olu nominates 39 for cabinet

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, forwarded the list of 39 commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.Read more

5. APC to hold caucus, NEC meetings in August

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold its National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings next month.Read more

6. Nigeria’s military claims troops killed 59 terrorists, arrested 88 others in one week

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Friday troops had killed 59 terrorists in the last week.Read more

7. Airtel Africa reports $151m loss after tax, voice call revenue drops in Nigeria

Airtel Nigeria recorded $528 million in revenue from its mobile services in the country in the second quarter of 2023, amid growth in data and voice turnover.Read more

8. NGX: Investors lose N232.1bn to sell-offs in Guinness, Cadbury, others

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N232.10 billion after Guinness, Cadbury and other equities recorded sell-offs during trading on Friday.Read more

9. Russia writes off $23bn debt for Africa

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday his country has written off $23 billion debt burden for African countries.Read more

10. Arsenal unveil Wenger statue at Emirates Stadium

Premier League club, Arsenal have unveiled a bronze statue of legendary former manager Arsene Wenger outside the club’s home ground, Emirates Stadium.Read more

