Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, July 30, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. No going back as NLC insists on August 2 strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has insisted that there will be no going back on its proposed industrial action which is scheduled to commence on August 2 despite threats by the Federal Government of a subsisting court injunction against the union going on strike.Read more

2. Ekpa insists on sit-at-home in S’East, says alleged letter from IPOB leader, Kanu, is fake

Self-styled Prime Minister of Biafran Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE), Simon Ekpa, has described a letter purportedly written to him by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, as fake and could not have come from the detained IPOB leader.Read more

3. Adegboruwa says more surprises to come after leaked #EndSARS memo by Lagos govt

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has revealed that there are many surprises to come after the leaked memo from the Lagos State Government that was leaked about the 103 victims of the October 2020 EndSARS rally who were secretly mass buried.Read more

4. ‘Diya helped to sustain Nigeria’s territorial integrity,’ Tinubu praises ex-military VP at funeral

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday described the late former Chief of General Staff, Gen. Oladipo Diya, as a selfless and diligent leader.Read more

5. Resident doctors reject 25% salary increase

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has rejected the 25 percent increase in Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) approved by the Federal Government.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, July 27, 2023

6. Abducted Anambra native doctor regains freedom

The abducted native doctor in Anambra State, Chukwudozie Nwangwu aka“Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki”, has regained his freedom.Read more

7. Naira devaluation impedes MTN Nigeria’s earnings growth in H1, more impact expected in H2

MTN Nigeria has reported that the naira devaluation also impeded the company’s financial growth in the second quarter of 2023.Read more

8. Official window records N7.65tn foreign exchange transactions in 2 months

The value of foreign exchange transacted in the Investors’ and Exporters’ window rose by 65.79 per cent month-on-month between May and June 2023.Read more

9. Bandits kill Islamic cleric, five farmers in Kaduna community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Wednesday killed six farmers in Birnin-Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.Read more

10. Osimhen nets twice as Napoli thrash Turkish club in friendly

Victor Osimhen of the Super Eagles scored twice as Serie A winners Napoli defeated Hatayspor of Turkey 4-0 in a preseason friendly on Saturday.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now