Abducted Anambra native doctor regains freedom

The abducted native doctor in Anambra State, Chukwudozie Nwangwu aka“Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki”, has regained his freedom.

The native doctor was kidnapped by gunmen on July 23 at Oba in Idemili North local government area of the state.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct native doctor, kill bodyguards in Anambra

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed Nwangwu’s release in a statement on Saturday in Awka.

He added that the victim was released by his abductors in the early hours of Saturday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now