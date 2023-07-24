Gunmen abduct native doctor, kill bodyguards in Anambra

Gunmen on Sunday night abducted a native doctor, Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki, in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Monday the hoodlums stormed the victim’s hotel in the Oba community with sophisticated weapons and shot dead his two bodyguards.

He was later whisked to an unknown destination.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill monarch in Imo

The spokesman for the state police command, Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, had directed the operatives to rescue the victim unhurt.

Ikenga said: “CP Aderemi Adeoye has ordered that operatives go after his abductors and ensure his release.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now