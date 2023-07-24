News
Gunmen abduct native doctor, kill bodyguards in Anambra
Gunmen on Sunday night abducted a native doctor, Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki, in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.
Eyewitnesses told journalists on Monday the hoodlums stormed the victim’s hotel in the Oba community with sophisticated weapons and shot dead his two bodyguards.
He was later whisked to an unknown destination.
The spokesman for the state police command, Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident.
He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, had directed the operatives to rescue the victim unhurt.
Ikenga said: “CP Aderemi Adeoye has ordered that operatives go after his abductors and ensure his release.”
