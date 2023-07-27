Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, July 27, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you

1. Again, Abass meets with resident doctors over strike

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, on Wednesday met with the national leadership of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Abuja.Read more

2. Salihu Lukman resigns as APC vice chairman

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North-West, Salihu Lukman, has resigned from the position.Read more

3. Reps summon HoS, Budget Office DG over job racketeering

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating employment racketeering in Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) on Wednesday summoned the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasahade Yemi-Esan, to appear on July 27.Read more

4. Senate condemns South-East sit-at-home, demands Simon Ekpa’s extradition

The Senate on Wednesday asked the Federal Government to approach the Finnish Government for the extradition of the self-acclaimed disciple of thedetained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.Read more

5. Nigerian Army gives reason for detention of soldier preaching on social media

The Nigerian Army has given reason for the arrest and detention of a soldier found preaching on social media, Lance Corporal Musa Adamu.Read more

6. Jonathan denies influencing who gets Bayelsa ministerial slot

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Wednesday, said his recent visits to President Bola Tinubu have been misinterpreted to mean that he was trying to influence the nomination of a minister from Bayelsa State in the government of President Tinubu.Read more

7. CBN orders banks to unfreeze accounts of crypto, fintech companies

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ordered banks to unfreeze the accounts of foreign exchange investment, cryptocurrency and Bureau De Change companies.Read more

8. CBN to sanction Super Agents over PoS operators’ arbitrary charges

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will sanction Super Agents over the activities of Point of Sales (PoS) operators should they breach the guidelines of their license.Read more

9. ECOWAS deploys Benin Republic president to Niger after coup attempt

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has deployed the Benin Republic President, Patrice Talon, to the neighbouring Niger Republic following the report of an attempted coup in the country.Read more

10. Zambia beaten 5-0 back-to-back at Women’s World Cup

The Copper Queens of Zambia have again suffered a 5-0 defeat in their Women’s World Cup campaign, making it 10 conceded goals for the African nation.Read more

